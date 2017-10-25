Top award for David

David Reid, from Newtownabbey, has won a top award at the annual Ulster University Business School’s Student Awards event organised by the Department of Accounting, Finance and Economics.

David, who is studying for a BSc (Hons) degree in Economics with Finance, has won the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) Ireland Achievement of Excellence Award for being one of the highest performing students in Accounting For Business.

Over twenty employer sponsored awards were presented. Sponsors included Henry Murray and Co, EY, Baker Tilly Mooney Moore, KPMG, CPA, PWC, CIMA Ireland, CISI, BDO, Deloitte, ASM, Oxford Economics, HSBC, Marsh Ltd, Arthur J Gallagher, First Trust Bank, CAI and Citi Group.