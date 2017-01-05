Training course available to tourist industry staff

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, in association with Tourism NI, are offering an opportunity for frontline staff in the local tourism industry to take part in an accredited and recognised training course.

The WorldHost Food Ambassador programme, tailored for the food and drink sector, will take place on Tuesday, January 31, from 9:30am to 2pm, in Daniel’s at Tweedies in Parkgate.

The programme gives participants the skills to deliver a warm and friendly welcome to customers and visitors and is particularly focused on their role as an ambassador for their local area.

The total training package is being offered at a discounted rate of £20 per participant as it is being subsidised by Tourism NI and the council.

This bespoke programme presents a golden opportunity for frontline staff to develop their skills and knowledge by providing simple and effective ideas to take back to the workplace.

It will also highlight all that is happening in our growing food and drink industry to help inspire you with new ideas.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey borough Council, Cllr John Scott explained: “I am delighted that our local tourism trade will have the opportunity to take part in the WorldHost Food Ambassador Programme and I would encourage those businesses in contact with customers and visitors to pass on the stories and origins of the local produce on their menus.”

Louise McKinstry, Tourism NI Industry Development Officer added: “We are delighted to be partnering with Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council to deliver the WorldHost Food Ambassador programme at Daniel’s at Tweedies.

“This is a practical customer service tool, where trainees literally eat and drink themselves to a better understanding of our local produce. Moving into 2017, this training will enable tourism and hospitality businesses to build on the success of the Year of Food and Drink 2016 and make investment in people skills a lasting legacy within this industry.”

If you would like to attend this training, register your interest by emailing kim.murray@antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk before noon on Friday, January 20. Spaces are limited and cannot be guaranteed to all interested parties. The council is asking interested parties to only request one person per business.