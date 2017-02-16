Waste management contract for company

The firm ISL Waste Management have been appointed as the ‘preferred supplier’ of waste management services to Belfast city centre businesses.

The contract with the Mallusk-based firm will run for five years – until 2021 – with the potential for a 12 to 24-month extension.

More than 750 companies operate within the Belfast Business Improvement District and ISL Waste Management say each of those will be eligible to save up to 30% on their commercial and food waste removal and solutions.

Barry Donaghy, director of ISL Waste Management Ltd said: “Zero waste to landfill is the guiding principle of our business and we have achieved significant savings and efficiencies implementing this for businesses throughout Northern Ireland. We place equal importance on the quality of our service because we recognise the value customers place on reliability and the fact that we represent them in contributing to a clean and environmentally friendly streetscape.

“The Belfast One BID has been instrumental in allowing us to provide a dedicated quality of service to every business in the city area that will dramatically impact on the cost savings they can achieve with an essential service.”

Operating throughout the whole of Northern Ireland and the Republic, ISL provides a full range of commercial waste collection services supported by comprehensive recycling systems and a free waste management advice consultancy

The firm can be contacted on http://islwastemanagement.co.uk/contact-us/