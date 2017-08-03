Whitehead station to be ‘yarnbombed’

Whitehead Railway Station will be “yarnbombed” on Saturday August 5 to welcome visitors to the province’s first “yarnfolk” festival.

The prestigious event will be held at venues in the seaside town from 10.00 am until 6.00 pm including the community centre, St. Patrick’s Church of Ireland church hall and Whitehead Methodist Church Hall.

A spokesperson for Translink said: “We are encouraging people travelling to the Whitehead Summer Festival to use our regular train services. Details of our timetables can be found on our website: www.translink.co.uk

“Whitehead station will be ‘yarn bombed’ on Saturday as part of the Yarn and Wool Festival.”

Visitors can expect demonstrations, workshops and more, led by the most renowned experts in the field of fibre, including Skein Queen Debbie Orr, and Travel Knitter who are just two of the legendary fibre companies taking part.

The organisers say that the festival is the “ultimate fibre creative day out, with focus on appreciating the beauty, quality and variety of hand-crafted products”.

The aim of Yarnfolk aim is to “showcase the best of both local and international fibre arts”.

In addition, designers and crafters will “promote an enviable range of unique and exclusive materials with amazing products to purchase”.

An exclusive pattern has been designed by Carol Feller, of Stolen Stitches, for a “knitalong” on the day.

Exhibitors will include Bear in Sheep’s Clothing; Dublin Dye; DyeCandy; Ellie and Ada; Emerald Fibres; EweMomma; Fine Fish Yarns; Green Elephant; Hawthorn Cottage Craft; LoopyKate Fibres; Love Creative Therapy; Mina Loves Designs; Rebecca Denley Textile Artist; S Twist Wool; The Fibre Kitchen; Townhouse Yarns; Yarn with Joanne; Wee Yarn Designs.

The event will also support the Autism NI; Children’s Heartbeat Trust and Belfast SOS charities.