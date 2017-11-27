Cadets scoop accolade for fundraising work

A local Air Training Cadet (ATC) squadron has won a prestigious award in recognition of its fundraising activities.

Number 1919 Squadron ATC was awarded the Hutton Trophy for 2017 for its work with the RAF Association’s fundraising schemes.

The squadron is based in Newtownabbey, which is within the Carrickfergus RAFA Branch catchment area. It was the Carrickfergus Branch that recommended the squadron for the accolade, which the squadron had won once before in 2010.

Wing Commander Noel Williams, the Branch Wings Appeal Organiser said: “We were delighted to recommend the squadron for the support given by the Commanding Officer, Flight Lieutenant Rachel Brown, together with her staff, but mostly by the cadets, which enabled the branch to raise a huge amount for our welfare work.

“There is not the slightest doubt that the Carrickfergus Branch would not be so prolific at raising charitable donations had it not been for the many occasions when 1919 Squadron turned out in numbers to assist with bag packs and other events.

“In fact, during our Sainsbury’s Christmas bag pack they provided 75 per cent of the man/women-power and spent some 90 collective man-hours to ensure a presence was available throughout the busiest period of consumer activity, thus generating maximum donation income.”

Mr Kevin McRandle MBE added: “The squadron was always supportive of our parades and turned out to support our Church Acts of Remembrance. In addition to all this, the squadron has supported its own charities.

“For two years it supported ‘Tiny Life’ raising some £500. Moreover, the squadron is already in the throes of supporting the NI ATC Wing charity; ‘NI Air Ambulance’.

“Whilst these later charitable endeavours are not directly related to the Carrickfergus RAFA Branch, they do demonstrate the ethos and application of this squadron.”