Call for responsible dog owners in region

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is calling on all dog owners in the region to act responsibly.

Whilst the majority of dog owners are responsible, there are a small number who can make life a misery by allowing their dogs to foul or spoil the enjoyment in parks and open spaces by not keeping their dogs under control.

Head of Environmental Health, Clifford Todd said: “Council’s Enforcement team take a no-nonsense approach when it comes to dog fouling and councillors have been clear that they want a clamp down on irresponsible owners – having heard this message regularly from residents.

“Since April, 15 Fixed Penalty Notices have been issued across the borough for dog related offences. In addition, there have been two prosecutions for unlicensed dogs. A range of measures to tackle dog related issues have been put in place and this has already seen offenders being caught by our Enforcement Officers and I would appeal to the public to help us deal with others who continue to act irresponsibly.”

He added: “Our officers can’t be everywhere, so we need the assistance from the public to help prevent this unacceptable behaviour once and for all. The best outcome for everyone is for dog owners to act responsibly and I would call on all dog owners to do so. In the event that a small number of owners do not, I would encourage anyone with information to contact Environmental Health on 028 9034 0160.”