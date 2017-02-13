Candidates condemn election poster vandalism

For once, politicians in South Antrim are united - against the tearing down and defacement of election posters!

The calls came after a number of Alliance Party posters were ripped down close to the Manse Road in Glengormley, prompting UUP candidate Steve Aiken to post a picture of the posters on social media.

He also controversially posted: ‘It is funny only DUP and TUV left up’, which produced a swift and dismissive response from other runners who slammed the UUP man for his post, pointing out that all political parties had been affected by such issues during campaigns.

TUV candidate Richard Cairns, said: “Many people feel strongly about posters and take it upon themselves to take them down. That is beyond the control of any political party and a matter for the PSNI.”

East Antrim Alliance candidate, Stewart Dickson, has called on anyone with details about the incident to contact the police. He said: “It is pathetic and sadly predictable. Anyone with information should report it to the PSNI. It is criminal damage.”

Commenting on the removal of the Alliance Party posters, South Antrim DUP candidate Pam Cameron, said: “I fully back Stewart Dickson’s call for any information on the removal of posters to be given to the PSNI. This kind of behaviour is unfortunately all too common at election time.

“Whilst childish and petty, it is an actual offence to tamper, remove or deface election posters. I note that some of my posters have also been tampered with and that is nothing new in my years of campaigning. It is far from acceptable behaviour.”