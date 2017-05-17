Candidates in running for UK Parliament seats

With three weeks until voters go to the polls to select MPs, parties have announced their candidates vying for a seat in the House of Commons.

The Newtownabbey region is split between three constituencies; Belfast North, East Antrim and South Antrim, with 17 candidates standing across the three areas.

The outgoing Belfast North MP, Nigel Dodds is standing for re-election. Mr Dodds retained the seat he has held since 2001 with 19,096 votes in 2015.

The DUP representative will face opposition from John Finucane (Sinn Fein), Martin McAuley (SDLP), Sam Nelson (Alliance), Malachai O’Hara (Green) and Gemma Weir (Workers’ Party).

The outgoing East Antrim MP, Sammy Wilson is contesting the seat again. Mr Wilson retained the seat he has held since 2005 with 12,103 votes at the General Election in 2015.

The Democratic Unionist faces a challenge from Stewart Dickson (Alliance), Mark Logan (Conservatives), Margaret Anne McKillop (SDLP), Oliver McMullan (Sinn Fein) and John Stewart (UUP).

In South Antrim, outgoing UUP MP, Danny Kinahan is standing for re-election. Mr Kinahan took the seat in 2015 with 11,942 votes.

Running against him will be Paul Girvan (DUP), Declan Kearney (Sinn Fein), Neil Kelly (Alliance) and Roisin Lynch (SDLP).

The snap General Election on June 8 will see voters go to the polls for the sixth time in three years following the local council elections in 2014, the 2015 General Election, the Assembly election in May 2016, the EU Referendum in June 2016 and the Assembly election in March 2017.