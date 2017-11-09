Carnmoney couple thank 'super cops' who came to their rescue

An elderly Carnmoney couple have thanked two 'super cops' who came to their rescue after their car broke down.

In a message sent to the Times, June Cosgrove and her husband Charlie praised the "outstanding" care shown to them by the officers.

"We would like to publicly commend two members of the PSNI who came to our aid on Saturday, October 21 when the clutch broke on our car in Trooperslane near Carrickfergus during the rush hour," June wrote.

"My husband, aged 82 and myself (80) couldn’t flag down passing motorists so we returned to our vehicle quite distressed.

"Our prayers were answered when a police car pulled up in front so us and a lovely lady and a young good looking gent jumped out and took care of everything - made our car safe, and organised recovery and even drove us home to Carnmoney with our messages.

"With so much adverse publicity of our gallant PSNI we would like to commend these two super cops for their outstanding care and helpfulness. They took the stress out of a very stressful situation."