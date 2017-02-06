Carrick parade and memorial to UDR members

A new memorial was unveiled in Carrick on Saturday in commemoration of former local UDR soldiers,

A parade to the war memorial at Joymount was led by The Pride of the Raven band.

A parade was held in Carrick on Saturday in memory of UDR members who were murdered during the Troubles. INCT 06-665-CON

A service was conducted at the memorial by Pastor Sam Grant.

Guests included Her Majesty’s representative in County Antrim Lord Lieutenant Joan Christie and relatives of murdered UDR members Private HJ Russell, Private SA Carleton and Lieutentant WC Kerr whose names are inscribed on the new six-ft black granite memorial.