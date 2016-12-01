Celebrate with Superbike Champion

Complimentary tickets for a celebration event for double World Superbike Champion Jonathan Rea will be up for grabs.

The event will take place in Jonathan’s home town, Ballyclare, next Friday afternoon (December 9).

It will be hosted by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council at Sixmile Leisure Centre, starting at 12.30 pm, with compere Joel Taggart, from the BBC.

Tickets will be available for the public, from 10.00 am, on Friday December 2, by contacting Theatre at The Mill Box Office by ringing 90 340202 or www.theatreatthemill.com