Charity benefits from annual fund effort

A local charity has benefitted to the tune of £14,000 thanks to an annual fundraising effort organised in support of the worthy cause.

Residents from across the region who made wills throughout March of this year, helped raise the fantastic total for Northern Ireland Hospice.

The charity hosts ‘Make A Will’ month during which more than 40 local solicitors waive their professional will making fees with clients being invited to make a discretionary donation to the Hospice.

These funds will help transform the lives of babies, children, young people and adults in Northern Ireland who are in need of vital hospice care.

Furthermore, the widespread publicity generated by this campaign enabled Hospice to highlight the importance of making a will and also how crucial legacy income is to the charity.

No matter how big or small the amount, every gift in every Will makes an immense difference to Hospice. At present one-in-five of the Hospice’s patients are cared for thanks to gifts in wills.

Sharon Gorman, Donor Officer, explained: “We would like to extend sincere gratitude and appreciation to all of the participating solicitors for their immense ongoing support and to the people who kindly made a donation to us in lieu of a will making fee.

“Hospice cares for over 3,000 babies, children, young people and adults each year in Northern Ireland, both in the home and in the adult and children’s hospices.

“With annual running costs of over £12m and limited government funding, we rely heavily on the support and generosity of the local community.”

For further information about leaving a gift in your will, contact Sharon Gorman, Donor Officer on 028 9078 1836, email Sharon.gorman@nihospice.org or check out www.nihospice.org