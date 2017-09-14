Charity benefits from generous donations

The Martin Residential Trust - a home for profoundly disabled people in Glengormley - has benefitted from a fundraising initiative by a local business.

Over recent years, Bingham’s Plant Nursery, located in the Hillhead Road area of Ballyclare, has donated 100 filled hanging baskets to help benefit good causes.

Through the sales of these baskets, 100 per cent of the proceeds raised is divided between two chosen charities.

This year, the total collected amounted to £1,500, with the money being donated to the Martin Residential Trust (MRT) and the Belfast Arthroplastry Research Trust (BART) based at Musgrave Park Hospital in south Belfast.

Commenting on this year’s campaign, Anne Bingham, from Bingham’s Plant Nursery, explained: “We chose BART because I underwent hip replacement surgery last December and I really couldn’t thank them enough for the treatment I received.

“For the second charity this year we chose the MRT after Molly Grattan, who is one of our regular customers, happened to mention it to us and the fact that her daughter Denise is a full-time resident there.

“Molly pulled out all the stops when the baskets were delivered to St Brigid’s Church of Ireland in Glengormley for their summer fair. The MRT is situated in the grounds of the church and was established by a former rector, The Rev Jim Martin.”

Anne Bingham, Molly Grattan, Molly’s daughter Denise and Rev Jim Martin, the founder and a current director of the Martin Residential Trust, joined together for a recent cheque presentation to mark the charity effort.

For further details about the Martin Residential Trust, go to www.mrtrust.org.uk

For more information about Bingham’s Plant Nursery and their fundraising drive, check out www.binghamsplantnursery.co.uk