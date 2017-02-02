Charity concert to support worthy cause

A special charity fundraising concert is set to take place in Mossley next month to raise money for a very worthy cause.

The evening of Country and Gospel music event will take place at Theatre at The Mill on Friday, March 10.

The function will be in memory of Ballyclare man, Ivan Arthurs, who passed away on December 8 2015 after a short illness.

The event is being organised by Ivan’s family, in memory of a loving husband, father and grandfather. Although not the cause of death, the father-of-four suffered from vascular dementia and the concert will be in aid of The Alzheimer’s Society.

Commenting on the up and coming concert, Ivan’s widow Margaret said: “This will be a fitting tribute to my late husband who loved both Country and Gospel Music.

“For us as a family to put on this concert in his memory in aid of The Alzheimer’s Society is a pleasure, as we know the money raised will go to help families who are and will face what we faced when Ivan was alive.

“I’d ask you to support this great night with a great array of artists and help the fight against dementia.”

Cllr David Arthurs added: “This will be a great event, where we’ll be able to remember dad, but also raise funds for a very worthy cause in his name. I’m looking forward to seeing as many people there as possible, for what is surely a night not to be missed.”

The evening of Country and Gospel Music with Warren Smyth and Friends includes, Irish Country Music legends Warren Smyth, Crawford Bell, Tony Kerr, Francis Donnelly, Leon McCrum and Comedian and Compare Gary Wilson.

Tickets for the event are priced at £15 adult and £13 concession. They can be purchased from Theatre at The Mill Box office on 02890340202 or online at www.theatreatthemill.com