Charity to benefit from golf challenge

Two generous friends recently participated in a golf challenge to raise funds for a cancer charity.

Chris Dallat (25) from Carnmoney and Conor O’hare (21) from Dunmurry played 72 holes of golf in one day to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Both men, who have been playing golf for around five years, took on the challenge at Greenacres in Ballyrobert on Friday, June 23.

They commenced at 5:30am and finished just after 8pm that evening.

Speaking to the Times, Chris said: “We both decided we would take on the challenge as we both know someone who has been affected by cancer.

“My main reason for doing the challenge was that my fiancee’s uncle recently passed away from cancer.

“This is an illness that impacts so many people and leaves families in devastation and heartache in its wake.

“The support Macmillan Cancer Support provides is so greatly appreciated by everyone and I wanted to do something to support them.”

At the time of going to print, the lads have raised over £500 for Macmillan.

If you would like to make a donation, go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/chris-dallat