Charley braves the shave to help people with cancer

A local beautician got her hair shaved for a very worthy cause on Tuesday, August 1.

Charley Meek, who owns the Sanctuary Day Spa in Glengormley, took part in the kind gesture in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

Detailing why she decided to have her hair shaved, Charley said: “ Those going through cancer may lose their hair. I want to help people realise it’s not your hair that makes you the person you are. That isn’t what others love about you. It’s the person inside that makes you who you are and it’s your personality that makes you beautiful. As a beautician it’s my job to make people feel beautiful and this is just another way for me to do that.”

Kind-hearted Charley has set up an online donation page to raise vital funds for Macmillan. At the time of going to print, she has raised almost £1,300. Charley is continuing to collect funds for the charity. If you would like to make a donation, go to bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk/shavers/charley-meek