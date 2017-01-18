‘Cherished member of school family’ remembered

Pupils and staff at Hill Croft School held a number of events on Monday, January 16 to remember the life of Odhran Varney (5), who tragically passed away on Christmas Day.
The J5 class had a sensory story of things that Odhran liked doing in school, some messy things, some painting and some relaxing. A number of blue balloons were also released.
Speaking to the Times, Hill Croft Principal, Roz McFeeters said: “It has been very difficult for everyone to come back after Christmas without Odhran.
“The staff and pupils are grieving after the loss of a cherished member of the Hill Croft family- his class misses him every day.
“We remembered Odhran during a whole school assembly this morning and later on in the year we are planning other events to celebrate his life.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Newtownabbey Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.