‘Cherished member of school family’ remembered

Pupils and staff at Hill Croft School held a number of events on Monday, January 16 to remember the life of Odhran Varney (5), who tragically passed away on Christmas Day.

The J5 class had a sensory story of things that Odhran liked doing in school, some messy things, some painting and some relaxing. A number of blue balloons were also released.

Pupils took part in a balloon release as part of events to remember their friend Odhran.

Speaking to the Times, Hill Croft Principal, Roz McFeeters said: “It has been very difficult for everyone to come back after Christmas without Odhran.

“The staff and pupils are grieving after the loss of a cherished member of the Hill Croft family- his class misses him every day.

“We remembered Odhran during a whole school assembly this morning and later on in the year we are planning other events to celebrate his life.”