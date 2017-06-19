Children with cancer set to benefit from girl’s generosity

A Rathcoole girl has raised £1,000 for charity, as well as donating several inches of her hair to help children with cancer.

Charley Alex Mullan (6) carried out the fundraising effort in aid of the Little Princess Trust.

The charity provides real hair wigs to boys and girls who have lost their hair due to cancer treatment and other illnesses.

She decided to carry out the kindhearted initiative after a friend lost her hair after being diagnosed with cancer.

Charley’s mum Diane would like to thank everyone who has supported the cause. Diane said: “We’d like to thank our customers at McMillens News in Glengormley for sponsoring her, RFD Ltd in Dunmurry, Whitehouse Primary School for having a non-uniform day to raise money and to Robin of Hair by Robin for cutting Charley’s hair.”

If you would like to make a donation to the campaign, go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/diane-mullan3