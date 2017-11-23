Christmas classic to be screened

Residents are being invited to watch a classic Christmas film in Mallusk tonight.

Mallusk Community Action Group will be screening the Bing Crosby hit, ‘White Christmas’ at the Academy Hub.

The film will start at 7pm.

Meanwhile, the group will also be hosting a quiz at the Academy Hub on Friday, November 24.

The event will start at 8pm. There is an entry charge of £3 per person and a maximum of eight people per team.

Everyone is welcome to both events.