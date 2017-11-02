Christmas programme launched

This week saw the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Paul Hamill, launch the borough’s 2017 Christmas Events Programme.

The festive entertainment kicks off in Antrim on Friday, November 17 from 5:30pm when Q Radio and Sonya Mac will keep the crowds entertained with music and games for all the family.

Mr Hullabaloo and Jingles will entertain the crowd from 6pm with Santa making his grand entrance at 7pm.

A spectacular fireworks display at 7:30pm will round off a perfect festive evening.

On Saturday, November 25 everyone is invited to ‘Be Our Guest’ in Ballyclare from 1:30pm when Beauty and the Beast will be preparing for Christmas in the Beast’s Mansion.

They will also travel to Glengormley on Saturday, December 2 to captivate audiences from 1:30pm.

Both events will have plenty of free family entertainment, with tickets available to purchase to go inside the Beast’s Mansion in Lilian Bland Pavilion and Ballyclare Town Hall.

Santa will arrive at 5pm at both locations to switch on the Christmas tree lights with the Mayor, Beauty and the Beast.

The Enchanted Winter Garden returns to Antrim Castle Gardens from Saturday, December 9 until Tuesday, December 19, creating a magical Christmas experience for all the family.

Come and see the gardens transformed into an enchanted world with this year’s new features including the star attraction, ‘Antrim Eye’ – a 40m Ferris Wheel where star gazing over Antrim Town and beyond will be the highlight of your visit to this fantastic event.

A council spokesperson said: “Don’t forget to support your local Christmas tree switch on over the coming weeks as trees throughout the borough light up.”

For more details on these tree lighting ceremonies and the full Christmas programme, including Christmas Markets, check out www.antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/christmas