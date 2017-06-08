Church calls in pest control after outbreak

The heritage and legacy of Greenisland Presbyterian Church will be “preserved for future generations” thanks to urgent remedial work.

The church had been suffering from an “infestation” of woodworm.

A severe woodworm problem had threatened the structure of the building, so a removal firm had to be called in to rid the Upper Road building of the pest.

A series of spray and fogging treatments had to be carried out.

Woodworm is a common problem in properties across the United Kingdom.

The larvae of wood-boring beetle species can cause fatal damage by boring through building structures and furniture after being laid as eggs in wood.

Reverend David Cromie, minister of Greenisland Presbyterian Church, which was built in the 1950s, said: “The church is an important hub for the local community and continues to make an immeasurable cultural contribution to Greenisland, Carrickfergus and the local area.

“By working to treat the woodworm affecting the building’s structure, we’ve been able to preserve the very foundations of the church. We can therefore rest assured knowing that the heritage and legacy of the church will be preserved for future generations.”

Berwyn Evans, of Rentokil Property Care, said: “The Common Furniture Beetle, also colloquially known as woodworm, can cause significant damage and pose a threat to the structural integrity of buildings where timbers form an integral part of the overall structure.”