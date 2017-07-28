Church to host annual event

An annual community project is set to take place in Glengormley on Saturday, August 19.

The Meet the Neighbours afternoon at Ballyhenry Presbyterian Church will run from noon until 4pm.

There will be a number of family activities to experience at the free event.

These include live bands,a barbecue, refreshments, mantella zoo, bouncy castles, a farm and face painting.

This year will see an additional feature - the community cross challenge.

This will see people attaching pieces of Lego to a cross.

A church spokesperson said: “This is to signify that we are all shapes, sizes and colours, but we are all needed to build the cross and all needed in this community.”

The organisers are currently asking for donations of Lego bricks.

For further information about the event or to donate any Lego, contact Noeleen by emailing neighbours@ballyhenry.org