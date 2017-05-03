Claire’s power chair appeal

Larne Masonic Club ladies’ section will be raising funds in aid of a power chair for Paralympian Claire Taggart.

The charity event at St. John’s Masonic Club, Mill Brae, will take place on Saturday May 20, at 8.00 pm, with DJ Brian Hastings.

Claire has a conditioncalled dystonia which means a part of her brain causes severe muscle tightness and spasms which restrict her greatly.

At present, Claire has a sports specific power chair for playing her Paralympian sport, boccia for GB.

Last summer, 22-yearold Claire travelled to South America to compete in the Paralympic Games in Rio in her current wheelchair .

She now has her sights firmly set on competing in Toyko 2020.

Although tailored for sport, this chair does not meet her daily needs.

A new power chair would help Claire to “relax, recline and make her so much more comfortable”.

She is hoping to raise £7,000 for the new Quantum Q6 Edge chair which can tilt back enabling her to stretch her muscles.

Most importantly, it would rise her seat up so she can see everything and everyone on eye level which is something she really wants.

Despite constant physio, sitting in a sports specific wheelchair can get “very uncomfortable”.

If anyone can support this fundraiser, tickets are available from Origin Hair, Station Road, Larne, Larne Masonic Club or Maggie Taggart by ringing 07966 530690.

Maggie said: “There has been brilliant support from everyone so far which is so humbling for us all, so thank-you to everyone who has helped to date.

“Many thanks to eveyrone who has attended and supported the table quiz in Larne Tech Old Boys’ Club last week. The sum of £171 was raised.

“All monies will go to help Claire get her dream power chair which will make such a difference to her.

“The new chair will be able to tilt and rise up like a recliner and even if she is in the car, she will be in a much more relaxed position.”

“I do not think words can describe how proud I am and how overwhelmed I am by how she has coped with everything.”