Club calls for support ahead of crunch cup tie

A local football team is calling for support this weekend as they play in their first ever semi-final match.

Ballyclare North End FC will take on Carnlough Swifts at Parkview, Doagh, this Saturday.

The two Division Three sides will go head-to-head, with a place in the Welshman Cup final up for grabs.

A spokesperson for the Ballyclare team said: “We are appealing for everyone to come along and show their support for the boys as we look to make it into the Welshman Cup final later in the season.

“There will be a number of drinks promotions on in the bar also so come along to cheer North End on, we hope to see a lot of you there.”

Praising the match sponsors, the spokesperson added: “We are once again very thankful to our generous sponsors, and for this game we are extremely grateful to have five match sponsors on board.

“Our long standing main sponsor, The Mortgage Shop, is joined by Pe3 Pipeline services, Gibson Removals, Douglas & Grahame Ltd and Valley side construction Ltd.”

The match kicks off at 1:30pm on Saturday, February 4. Everyone welcome.