Club secures almost £600K worth of funding

A local sports club has been awarded significant money from the National Lottery.

As part of the £1.6 million pot, Monkstown Boxing Club has been awarded a share of £599,849.

Their #INYOURCORNER project is working with young people aged 11-24 who are struggling with education and who may become involved in risk-taking behaviour.

Over five years the project is supporting young people from the Monkstown, Rathcoole, Rathfern, Ballyduff, New Mossley and Whiteabbey areas of Newtownabbey to achieve their potential.

The grant is being used to support them with their education, improve their health and well-being, and increase their employment prospects.

Activities include a youth forum, breakfast club, education support programme, after-school club, and young men’s and young women’s groups.

Young people will also use their skills to support others as peer mentors and will organise and run work sessions and community events.

The project is being delivered with Abbey Community College and ASCERT’s Daisy project.

Julie Harrison, Big Lottery Fund NI Chair, said: “I am delighted to announce this grant under the Empowering Young People programme and I want to say thanks to all the National Lottery players who have helped make this possible.

“We want to fund great projects that put young people in the lead in increasing their skills and confidence.

“The projects support young people to have stronger relationships so they can cope better with the challenges they face and reach their potential.”