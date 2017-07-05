Collection dates for recycling in July

The Bryson Recycling box service will operate throughout the summer period.

There will be no collections on July 12, with an alternative collection taking place on Saturday, July 15, except for residents in Belfast City Council, who will have their recycling collected on Saturday, July 8.

Meanwhile, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is currently distributing ‘triplestack wheelie boxes’ to residents in the Rathcoole, Rathfern, Longlands and Bawnmore areas.

Over the next few weeks, the local authority will also be swapping the 240litre bins with a 180litre bin in these areas to help reduce the amount of waste going to landfill and encourage more recycling.

Bryson collection days will remain unchanged for residents with ‘wheelie boxes’.

Residents are being urged to leave all bins out by 7am on the day of collection.

For more information about the scheme, check out www.antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/Residents/Waste-Recycling/Wheelie-Boxes