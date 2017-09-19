Community firefighters needed

Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service is recruiting for community (part-time) firefighters at Ballyclare Fire Station.

Community firefighters help protect the local community and respond to emergency incidents including fires, road traffic collisions and other specialist service calls such as chemical spills, collapsed buildings and other types of rescues.

They also play a crucial role in providing safety advice and assistance in the local community.

NIFRS is looking to recruit people who can respond to Ballyclare Fire Station within five minutes of being alerted by pager.

Brian Stanfield, Group Commander, NIFRS explains: “Simply put, NIFRS could not operate without our community firefighters as they provide the emergency fire and rescue services to local towns and villages across Northern Ireland.

“It is an extremely rewarding and interesting job. Community firefighters must be able to quickly respond to emergency call-outs by making their way to the Fire Station within five minutes, where they will meet the rest of their crew.

“Local employers have an equally important role to play in the success of the Community Firefighter system by allowing their employees to become community firefighters. Hundreds of local employers across Northern Ireland employ community firefighters, benefiting by having someone on site who has developed a wide range of skills and experience including the ability to work as part of a team.

“NIFRS greatly appreciates the support of local employers in helping provide the best possible fire and rescue service.”

Community firefighters are paid a retaining fee, emergency call-out payments and a payment to attend a weekly drill night which is two hours per week in the evening.

“Community firefighters are trained to the highest standards and take part in approximately 12 days training each year to ensure we have the most highly skilled firefighters to help protect our local communities,” Brian added.

Recruitment information nights are being held at Ballyclare Fire Station, while candidates can apply online and download application packs from the NIFRS website.

NIFRS values its people and is committed to the principle of equal treatment for all applicants for employment irrespective of age, gender, race, sexual orientation, disability, religion or political opinion.

NIFRS is currently under represented by females and applications from this group are particularly welcome.

Appointment will be made solely on merit.

The closing date for applications is 3pm on Friday, October 6 2017.