Community Garden is restored thanks to clean-up operation

CORE New Mossley Community Group Chair, Jack Shaw and Democratic Unionist Party representative, Cllr Stephen Ross, arranged a recent clean up of the Community Garden in the area.

The garden has now been cleared, washed and maintained, with a number of bags of litter being removed from the facility.

Commenting on the clean-up, a CORE spokesperson said: “The Community Garden gives a sense of pride to many local people. A lot of residents know someone who has died, fought or is fighting today for our freedom and independence and this site helps us to pay tribute to them. We thank Cllr Stephen Ross for his support with planning the event and for coming on the day to help out. The garden is nearly back to its natural beauty.”