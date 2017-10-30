Community rallies round family after fire

A fundraising initiative is set to take place in Rathcoole tomorrow in aid of a family whose home was damaged during a recent blaze.
Staff at the Spar branch in the Diamond area of the estate will be holding a fundraising event to support a local family who had to vacate their home following the fire on September 29.
The Times understands that the property received extensive smoke damage during the incident.
A number of activities will be taking place at the store on Tuesday, October 31 between noon and 4pm.
A bun sale will be held in the shop, while a male member of staff is set to have his legs waxed in aid of the stricken family.
Supporters of the charitable event will also have the chance to win a Halloween hamper through a ballot which is being held in store.
Raffle tickets for the ballot are priced at £1 per strip and are available at the Spar.
Urging the community to support the event, the Rathcoole Spar team said: “We want people to come and support this local family. At times like this the community needs to come together.”
