Concerns raised about dam safety

A call has been made to the relevant agencies to ensure that privately owned dams in the borough are maintained to a safe standard.

South Antrim MP Paul Girvan issued the appeal after a number of constituents contacted him regarding their concerns about potential flooding in the region.

Mr Girvan said: “As a consequence of information obtained from Rivers Agency, several concerned residents from Ballynure have contacted my office expressing their fears that the village could be vulnerable to flooding if Straid Dam was to become compromised. It is vital that all local dams are maintained to the standards required by Rivers Agency and I would strongly encourage dam owners to ensure that their facilities right across South Antrim are not placing local communities at risk.”

The DUP representative added: “This situation is very concerning and I have therefore written to the Agency and the Department for Infrastructure asking them to take immediate action to ensure that all privately owned dams and reservoirs in the constituency are in a safe condition.

“We have all seen the devastation flooding can bring to homes and families and we do not want to experience that in any of our towns and villages.”