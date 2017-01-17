Conor Sherdian to stand for Alternative Labour Party

Labour Alternative’s Conor Sheridan has announced that he will contest the snap Assembly election in East Antrim to offer “real change from the dead-end politics of sectarianism, inequality and austerity.”

Announcing his candidacy, Mr. Sheridan said: “The RHI scandal could see £490 million go up in smoke while 42% live in fuel poverty, welfare is being cut and teachers are being told there is no money for a pay-rise. The DUP’s fingerprints are all over this mess but all five main parties bear responsibility. They endorsed the scheme in the Assembly Executive and they’ve known about the size of the financial black hole since early last year but it was left to a whistle-blower to bring it to the public’s attention.

“This debacle was born out of the culture at Stormont of throwing handouts at big business. The main parties are united in supporting a cut to corporation tax which will be like an RHI scandal every year.