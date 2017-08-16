Consultation on skate park proposal

Local residents are being asked to voice their opinions about proposals for a new £500,000 sports facility which is set to be constructed in the region.

Plans are currently underway for an exciting new skateboard park located at the V36 facility at Valley Park.

Funding of £195,882 for the project has been secured from the Peace IV programme via the Special European Union Programmes Body, with £300,000 of match funding to be provided by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

The local authority is currently consulting on this new project and wants residents to have your say on the design and programming of the facility.

The council is calling on the local community to answer the survey at www.antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/consultations