Corrie aims for West End and Broadway roles

A local girl is hoping she is on the way to landing the role of leading lady in a top show after being offered a place at a prestigious drama school.

Corrie Earley will be commencing her degree in Musical Theatre Performance at the Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance, London this September.

At the age of six, the Newtownabbey girl began attending dance class at the Gillian Jones School of Dance where she took weekly lessons of Ballet, Jazz, Tap and modern Hip- Hop.

Corrie excelled within the school gaining high marks across all disciplines over the years. She is now a qualified teacher in Jazz and Tap (UKA) also teaching within the school as an assistant to Gillian.

She also attended Ashley Fulton for vocal lessons in Musical Theatre and Classical singing, achieving a distinction in her diploma in Musical Theatre performance (LCM) and one-to–one lessons with Julie Alderdice, gaining Grade eight Lamda gold medal in Speech and Drama.

Corrie has performed as leading lady in many of Northern Ireland’s finest theatre productions in recent years, including Annie and Nancy in Oliver!. She has also worked alongside Peter Corry in numerous productions.

She is looking forward to beginning training in September, pursuing her dream and hopefully fulfilling her lifelong goal of playing a leading lady on the West End stage or maybe even Broadway.

Corrie would like to thank her family and teachers who have supported her over the years and helped her reach her many milestones in the industry.