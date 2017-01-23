Council asks for residents’ opinions

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has invited residents and interested parties to be part of shaping how we live and work in the borough.

The Preferred Options Paper will help the council to prepare the new Local Development Plan. It is designed to promote debate on the important issues which will influence future development in the borough.

Love Living Here contains the draft outcomes and indicators for the Community Plan. It is designed to provide a framework for informing how services are delivered across the borough. Together the Local Development and Community Plan will shape and drive the development of infrastructure and services for the benefit of our citizens.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr John Scott said: “We need residents, business owners and service providers to help shape the future of this Borough. It is really important that the people who live and work here, comment on these documents and are part of informing how they develop. Both of these plans will be long term and ambitious. They will set out how we can continue to improve quality of life for our citizens through considered development and a focus on wellbeing. They present an opportunity to shape Antrim and Newtownabbey between now and 2030 so that we truly do love living here.”

The Preferred Options Paper and Draft Community Plan are available for public comment. Full details of the Local Development Plan and Community Plan, the dates of public engagement events and the documents published are on the council’s website.