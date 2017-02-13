Council calling for feedback about borough

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is preparing a Tourism Strategic Plan for 2017-2020 and would like to get your thoughts on how to develop the tourism experiences and facilities in the area.

The council aims to develop the borough as a place to be admired and recognised by all, where residents choose to live and work, businesses choose to locate and importantly, a place where citizens and visitors want to explore, discover and return to.

Karen Steele, Tourism, Town Centre and Regeneration Manager said: “It’s an exciting time for tourism in the borough and this survey will assist council in developing a strategy that ensures the visitor is at the heart of everything we do. We want to find out from those who live locally about what makes the borough a great place to visit and what can be improved. For those who live further afield, we also want to find out what they know about what the borough has to offer and what would attract them to visit?”

To complete the survey, go to consultations.antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/organisation-development/visitorexperience

It will close on March 2 and as a thank you for taking part, all completed surveys will be entered into a draw to win a family pass to Mr Hullabaloo’s Springtime Storybook on March 25, 1:30pm at the Courtyard Theatre.