Council calls on community support to help tackle illegal dumping

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is urging residents to contact them if they witness fly-tipping in the region.

The council issued the advice after recent illegal dumping in the Queens Park estate in Glengormley.

Residents took to social media on September 12 to complain about rubbish that had been left on pathways in the housing development.

Commenting on the latest incidents, a council spokesperson said: “Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is aware of previous incidents of illegal dumping in the Queens Park area of Glengormley.

“Enforcement Officers have been patrolling the area and additional rubbish bins provided. Signage has also been erected, warning of the penalties of anyone caught dumping.

“The council would encourage members of the public who witness illegal dumping to contact Environmental Health on 028 9034 0160 or email envhealth@antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk”