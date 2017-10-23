Council unveils new Rathfern Activity area

A major new social development aimed at boosting the health and well-being of a Newtownabbey community has been officially opened.

And Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council are adamant that the sum they have invested in the new Rathfern Activity Area will prove to be money well spent.

Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant for County Antrim, Mrs Joan Christie MBE and the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Paul Hamill officially opened the facility on Saturday 21 October.

The facility includes 28 allotments, car parking spaces, landscaping, a community garden, an events space and a junior ‘trim trail’.

The Mayor commented: “I am delighted to see this exciting project come to fruition as it fits so well with the Council’s health and wellbeing priority.

“Facilities like these are the perfect way to provide the Rathfern community with opportunities to get outdoors and take part in physical activity whether that’s on an allotment, trim trail or walking trail.

“In addition, the space offers lots of possibilities as a community events space.”

The project saw an investment by the Council of over £285,000 which will be well used by local residents.

The Education Authority and the Northern Ireland Housing Executive assisted with the project by making the land available.

Rathfern Community Regeneration Group also provided assistance with this fantastic project.

The Council is committed to the continued development of physical activity throughout the Borough and this space is just one way of helping achieve the aim of ‘making people more active, more often’.