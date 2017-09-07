Councillor hits out at upset to residents after alert

A local politician has stated that a security alert in the region has caused disruption to the local community.

SDLP councillor Noreen McClelland has said the security alert in the Mayfield Village area today has resulted in significant disruption for residents who were evacuated.

The Glengormley DEA representative said: “The discovery of a suspicious object in the Mayfield Village area has led to a security alert which has caused significant disruption for local people and families.

“The last thing anyone here needs is to be forced from their home in the middle of the day.”

The alert has now ended and residents have been allowed to return to their homes.

Police removed an object from the scene for further examination.