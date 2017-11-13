Crash closes major road heading into Belfast

A three vehicle crash has closed a Co Antrim road heading into Belfast.

The Shore Road, Jordanstown, has been closed at its junction with Station Road following the collision this morning.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

A PSNI spokeswoman said: "Due to a three vehicle road traffic collision, the city bound lane of Shore Road, Jordanstown, has been closed at its junction with Station Road. Motorists should seek alternative routes."

A Tweet from @TrafficwatchNI said: "on-going incident traffic crawling along A2 Shore Rd #Newtownabbey towards Station Rd #Whiteabbey road remains down to 1 lane in the Belfast direction - long knock on delays in area - consider an alt route if possible (09:09)".