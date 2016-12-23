£1K worth of stock stolen from beauty salon

Police are appealing for information after thieves targeted a beauty salon on Thursday.

It is understood the premises on the Carnmoney Road, Glengormley, was targeted some time on December 22.

Commenting on the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Approximately £1,000 worth of goods were taken including L’Oreal Mystic Oil, Mystic Cream, box sets and other L’Oreal hair products and Silhouette hairspray.

“If you have any information please contact Newtownabbey PSNI on 101, or if you prefer use Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”