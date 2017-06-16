Accused ‘did not have hammer as offensive weapon’

A man with an address near Ballyclare is denying a charge of having a hammer as an offensive weapon in a public place - Larne’s Quay Street - on May 2 this year.

Paul McCreery (26), of Sawmill Road, had admitted driving charges regarding the same date and at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday was given an interim driving ban.

He admitted driving whilst disqualified; failing to stop for police and absence of insurance.

Defence barrister Chris Sherrard said the offensive weapon charge was not accepted.

He said his client made full admissions to being in possession of a “hammer and chisel” but did not admit to having them to use as an offensive weapon.

The case was adjourned until June 22.