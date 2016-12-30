Accused further remanded in custody

A man accused of burglary with intent to steal at three homes in the Larne area has been further remanded in custody.

Javin McClure (21), of Ivy Cottages, Ballynure, is accused of targeting homes at Croft Road, Ballygalley; Glenburn Road, Glynn and Ballypollard Road, Magheramorne, in August and September this year.

He is also charged with possessing cannabis; possessing cannabis with intent to supply; cultivating a cannabis plant in the vicinity of his address; dishonestly using electricity and causing criminal damage to doors, floors, ceiling and windows.

He appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court via video link from Maghaberry Prison on December 29.

A prosecutor asked for a further remand for four weeks.

She said a drug report is now available although one forensic report is still outstanding and it will be the end of January before that is due.

A defence lawyer said he expected some update in four weeks and a timetable in the case.

The case was adjourned to January 26.