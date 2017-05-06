African charity cash stolen from church

Heartless vandals have targeted a local church over the Bank Holiday weekend, stealing equipment and charity donations.

It is understood a break-in occurred at Ballyclare Methodist Church on the evening of Sunday, April 30.

Commenting on the Ballyclare Methodist Circuit Facebook page, a spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, our bank holiday wasn’t as enjoyable as we had hoped. Last night our church was broken into and the place was left in a mess. A projector used for all ages within the church was stolen and also money that had been collected by our Kingdom Kids for a charity in Africa. Thankfully no documents were taken and nobody was hurt. We’re saddened by this incident and would appeal to the public to contact the police if you have any information. In light of all this we still choose to love these people and pray for them!”

Thanking the public for their support, on May 2 a spokesperson said: “After receiving many messages about wanting to support the charity our Kingdom Kids were helping - we set up a page to make it easier.”

If you would like to make a donation to the charity appeal, go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/BMCKingdomKids?utm_source=Facebook&utm_medium=fundraisingpage&utm_content=BMCKingdomKids&utm_campaign=pfp-share