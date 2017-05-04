Anti-social kids vandalise homes

A call has been made for the positioning of CCTV cameras in the region to be reviewed following recent anti-social behaviour.

Alliance representative, Cllr John Blair highlighted the issue in the wake of a number of incidents in the Glengormley area.

Speaking to the Times, Cllr Blair said: “I have been speaking to residents from Church Road, Glebecoole and Glebe Road West who seem to have borne the brunt of the recent anti-social behaviour, criminal damage and general nuisance.

“Residents have acknowledged and are grateful for increased police patrolling. I have spoken to local police about the issues and I have asked council to keep positioning of CCTV cameras under review.”

Cllr Blair added: “Many of these young people appear very young indeed, many in the 11-14 years old bracket and I would appeal to parents to be aware of where their kids are and what they are up to.

“I must stress that the vast majority of young people who live in the Glengormley area are not involved in this and, as usual, only a comparatively small number of youths, many from outside the area, are involved in this.”

A Newtownabbey Street Pastors spokesperson believes the young people involved in recent incidents are from outside the area.

Commenting on Facebook on April 21, they said: “We have had reports of youths gathering at several areas in Newtownabbey this evening.

“There are large groups of juveniles reported with eggs being thrown in the Church Park and Church Road areas. Residents are now being targeted by these youths who come from outside Newtownabbey.

“Our team will try to engage with the youths and talk some sense into them. Prayer is greatly appreciated for our teams.”