Appeal after man injured in serious assault

A 59-year-old man has been left in a serious but stable condition after being assaulted in a Newtownabbey carpark.

Detectives in Newtownabbey are appealing for information about the incident in the Longwood Road area last night, (August 15).

Detective Inspector Chris Millar said: “At approximately 10:45pm, police on mobile patrol came across a 59-year-old man with serious injuries in a carpark outside commercial premises in the Longwood Road area. He was taken to hospital where his condition is described as serious but stable.

“We are working to ascertain what happened to this man and would appeal to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area or who has any other information to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1360 15/08/17. Alternatively, information can be passed to the Crimestoppers charity anonymously by telephoning 0800 555 111.”