Appeal for author of letter to PSNI about George Gilmore murder to come forward

Police investigating the murder of George Gilmore in Carrickfergus in March are appealing for the author of an anonymous letter they recently received to come forward.

Mr Gilmore, a 44-year-old father was shot while driving his car in the residential area of Pinewood Avenue in broad daylight on March 13.

Detective Inspector Darren McCartney said: “Police have received an anonymous letter which contains information vital to this murder investigation and other serious crime in the area.

“I’d like to thank whoever wrote it and ask them to contact police as soon as possible as there are a few questions we need to ask in order to follow up these vital leads.

“I understand the author may feel fearful of contacting police but I would like to reassure them that anything they tell us will be treated in the utmost confidence.”

“Please phone 101 quoting reference number 605 15/03/17 and ask for detectives in Seapark investigating George Gilmore’s murder. There are a number of options available to anyone who can provide us with information and how it is used.”