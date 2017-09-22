Appeal for information after Greenisland burglary

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of a burglary at a house in the Faunoran Park area of Greenisland earlier today (September 22).

Detective Sergeant Kerry Brennan said: “Police received a report at approximately 11:17am that entry had been forced into the property sometime between 10am and 10:30am and the house had been ransacked.

“Police are appealing to anyone who was in the area and noticed a black saloon-style vehicle in the area at around this time, with blacked out windows, to contact detectives at Ballymena Criminal Investigation Branch on the non-emergency number, 101, quoting reference number 467 of 22/09/17.

“Alternatively, if someone wishes to provide information anonymously, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”