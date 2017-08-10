Appeal launched after car stolen

Police are urging residents to be vigilant following the theft of a Honda Civic.

The Times understands the car was stolen on July 31, but details were only made public by the police yesterday.

Officers have taken the step of launching an appeal for information on social media and believe the car could be in any area.

Commenting on the PSNI North Belfast Facebook page, a police spokesperson said: “Could our readers keep an eye out for a white Honda Civic which was stolen from the Great Victoria Street area on Monday, July 31 at around 7:20pm.

“The registration is VFZ4981. A male was seen getting into the car and it could potentially be in any area. If you see it, please let us know by calling 101 and quoting the reference 1388 of 31/7/17.”