Appeal launched after damage caused to election posters

Police are investigating after damage was caused to election posters in Glengormley.

Detailing the incident in a post on the PSNI Newtownabbey Facebook page on Friday, May 19, a police spokesperson said: “Police in are dealing with reports election posters were damaged in the Ballyhenry Road area.

“If anyone can help identify those involved, please contact 101 and quote reference CC2017051900033.

“The damage is reported to have happened between 12am-2am this morning (Friday).”