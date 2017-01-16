Armed man attempts to rob cash-in-transit personnel

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of an attempted armed robbery of cash in transit personnel this morning.

The incident took place at approximately 6:40am in the O’Neill Road area. It is understood two security men were approached by a male brandishing a knife. Both men were able to fend the assailant off. He fled the scene empty handed.

The male is described as being approximately 5’5” tall, wearing a balaclava, black coat and black bottoms.

The security men were not injured during this incident, however they were left very badly shaken.

Police believe there may have been a second person present at the scene of this incident.

Detective Sergeant Colin Robinson would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or has information which may help this investigation, to contact Detectives at Antrim on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 149 16/01/17.

Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.